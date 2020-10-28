Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunned Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

With his starting pitcher Blake Snell rolling in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash removed him for a reliever. The Los Angeles Dodgers promptly scored two runs to take the lead in Game 6 of the World Series. See the World Series Watch Party guys react to the decision in real time.


