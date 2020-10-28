Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunned

FOX Sports Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunnedWith his starting pitcher Blake Snell rolling in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash removed him for a reliever. The Los Angeles Dodgers promptly scored two runs to take the lead in Game 6 of the World Series. See the World Series Watch Party guys react to the decision in real time.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series 01:59

 Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive.

