Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunned
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
With his starting pitcher Blake Snell rolling in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash removed him for a reliever. The Los Angeles Dodgers promptly scored two runs to take the lead in Game 6 of the World Series. See the World Series Watch Party guys react to the decision in real time.
