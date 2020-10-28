MLS: Sounders join New York in play-offs, Nashville boost chances Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Seattle Sounders booked their spot in the MLS play-offs after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, while Nashville claimed a crucial win over Montreal Impact. Defending champions the Sounders secured their post-season berth for the 12th consecutive campaign thanks to goals from Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro on Tuesday. Ruidiaz opened the scoring for Seattle in the […] 👓 View full article

