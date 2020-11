Virender Sehwag's advice to Rishabh Pant after his omission from ODIs, T20Is against Australia Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Rishabh Pant needs to improve in the chances he's given and finish matches and show that he has the capability to return to the Indian team," said Virender Sehwag. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this