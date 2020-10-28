Global  
 

Tariq Lamptey in line for bumper new deal at Brighton amid interest from Bayern Munich and Sevilla

Brighton are hoping to tie Tariq Lamptey down to a new contract already amid reported interest from Bayern Munich. The former Chelsea right-back has excelled at the Amex Stadium this season since leaving west London in January after just a handful of senior appearances. According to reports from Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern were interested in […]
