Tariq Lamptey in line for bumper new deal at Brighton amid interest from Bayern Munich and Sevilla Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Brighton are hoping to tie Tariq Lamptey down to a new contract already amid reported interest from Bayern Munich. The former Chelsea right-back has excelled at the Amex Stadium this season since leaving west London in January after just a handful of senior appearances. According to reports from Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern were interested in […] 👓 View full article

