IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha has little groin niggle, Vijay Shankar has hamstring issue, confirms David Warner Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

After registering a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner gave an injury update on Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, saying the former has a groin niggle while the latter has a hamstring issue.



Delhi Capitals failed to chase down the target of 220 as the side was... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

