Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, and Axel Tuanzebe start but Edinson Cavani remains on the bench as Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions League

talkSPORT Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Things may not quite be going to plan for Manchester United in the Premier League but it’s a lot rosier in the Champions League. Having beaten Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1, and next up is a clash with RB Leipzig at Old Trafford in Group H. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided fans with a tactical […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview 01:11

 A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview [Video]

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this