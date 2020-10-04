Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

newKerala.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I stayed positive, confident,' says Dhawan over his match-winning century against CSK [Video]

'I stayed positive, confident,' says Dhawan over his match-winning century against CSK

Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:01Published

Tweets about this