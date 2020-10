Ex-Ohio St. QB Pryor gets probation in plea deal Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Terrelle Pryor has been given 90 days' probation after pleading to a lesser charge in connection to a November incident in which the former Ohio State quarterback was stabbed and hospitalized. 👓 View full article

