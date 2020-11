'Best ever' start for Will Biddick as champion jockey lands East Devon treble Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A competitive eight-race card got the 2020-21 season underway at Bishop's Court, writes Granville Taylor. A competitive eight-race card got the 2020-21 season underway at Bishop's Court, writes Granville Taylor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this