DAZN UK: ‘Netflix of Sport’ streaming service set to launch in UK with Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell in December, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to follow? Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

DAZN is set to launch in the UK this December as part of their new global streaming service. The OTT platform, which is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik and has been branded the ‘Netflix of Sport’, is currently active in nine countries/territories, but will now expand to over 200 – beginning with the highly anticipated […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December



Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on October 7, 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with bosses at Netflix to produce content for the streaming service. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on September 3, 2020

Tweets about this

