‘He’s playing against us!’ – Watch the moment Karim Benzema tells Ferland Mendy not to pass to Real Madrid teammate Vinicius

talkSPORT Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Karim Benzema was caught on camera accusing Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior of ‘playing against us’ while talking to Ferland Mendy during the 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The former France international was caught out in the tunnel urging the 20-year-old ‘not to play’ with Vinicius after slipping to a 1-0 half time deficit in […]
