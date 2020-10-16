Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dalvin Cook will practice Wednesday

Pro Football Talk Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Should Be Ready To Go' For Sunday; Cornerback Options Limited [Video]

Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Should Be Ready To Go' For Sunday; Cornerback Options Limited

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the team’s star running back should be ready to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published
Cook County Gets More COVID Restrictions [Video]

Cook County Gets More COVID Restrictions

Because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the area, Gov. Pritzkers said starting Wednesday, restrictions for dining and group gatherings will be put in place.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published
Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em [Video]

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

The Fantasy Football Today crew is back with their start and sit advice for Week 6. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison tops the list following Dalvin Cook's injury.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:47Published

Tweets about this