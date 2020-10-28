Global  
 

Tracy Smothers passes away

FOX Sports Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Tracy Smothers passes awayTracy Smothers, a member of WCW tag teams The Southern Boys and Young Pistols, passed away at the age of 58.
