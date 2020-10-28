Global  
 

Commissioner Rob Manfred sounds off on Justin Turner COVID-19 controversy, next steps for MLB

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Dodgers third baseman was removed late in Game 6 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field to celebrate the win.
News video: What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle?

What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle? 01:27

 What I'm Hearing: Our MLB insider Bob Nightengale breaks down what's next for the Dodgers and Justin Turner after it was found he had a positive COVID-19 test during the clinching game of the World Series.

