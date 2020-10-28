Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Commissioner Rob Manfred sounds off on Justin Turner COVID-19 controversy, next steps for MLB
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Commissioner Rob Manfred sounds off on Justin Turner COVID-19 controversy, next steps for MLB
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (
11 minutes ago
)
The Dodgers third baseman was removed late in Game 6 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field to celebrate the win.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
5 hours ago
What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle?
01:27
What I'm Hearing: Our MLB insider Bob Nightengale breaks down what's next for the Dodgers and Justin Turner after it was found he had a positive COVID-19 test during the clinching game of the World Series.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Advanced Micro Devices
PlayStation 5
Texas
Nvidia
Joe Biden
Asia
Coronavirus disease 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Zeta
Charlie Hebdo
Justin Turner
Carlos Dunlap
Jack Dorsey
Category 2
WORTH WATCHING
Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail
Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch
Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas
Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for President