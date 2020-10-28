Global  
 

Julian Nagelsmann jokes he’ll slide tackle Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for scoring Manchester United’s winner in 1999 Champions League final

talkSPORT Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Julian Nagelsmann joked that he would slide tackle Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline in revenge for ruining his childhood. Solskjaer broke Bayern Munich hearts back in 1999 when he scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the Champions League final. Nagelsmann was just 12 at the time and revealed how devastated he was […]
News video: Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season

Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season 01:27

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part thisyear” at Manchester United despite only being used sparingly since his summerarrival.

