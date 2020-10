Sources: NFL plans 20% fan capacity limit for SB Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The NFL is moving forward with plans for a reduced-capacity Super Bowl LV, to be played Feb. 7 even if the league ultimately adds an 18th week to its regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this