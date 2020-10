Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Moise Kean scores double Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean scores twice as Paris St-Germain recover from losing Neymar to injury to beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League. 👓 View full article

