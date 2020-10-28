Global  
 

MLB slams Dodgers' Justin Turner for returning to field after positive COVID test

CBC.ca Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Major League Baseball (MLB) on Wednesday issued a scathing rebuke to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after he returned to the field with his teammates after their World Series-clinching Game 6 win having tested positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle?

What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle? 01:27

 What I'm Hearing: Our MLB insider Bob Nightengale breaks down what's next for the Dodgers and Justin Turner after it was found he had a positive COVID-19 test during the clinching game of the World Series.

