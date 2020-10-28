Alvaro Morata scores HAT-TRICK of OFFSIDE goals during Juventus vs Barcelona as former Chelsea man falls foul of VAR Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Alvaro Morata scored an unprecedented hat-trick of offside goals in the first hour of Juventus vs Barcelona on Wednesday night. The former Chelsea striker regularly frustrated fans with his careless positioning at Stamford Bridge and is seemingly continuing to live up to that reputation. Barca took the lead early on as Ousmane Dembele’s shot deflected […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Havertz hungry for more goals after hat-trick



Chelsea's midfielder Kai Havertz says he is hungry for more goals with his new club after scoring a hat-trick against Barnsley in Wednesday's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49 Published on September 23, 2020 Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal



Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:07 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this

