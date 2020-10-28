|
Alvaro Morata scores HAT-TRICK of OFFSIDE goals during Juventus vs Barcelona as former Chelsea man falls foul of VAR
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Alvaro Morata scored an unprecedented hat-trick of offside goals in the first hour of Juventus vs Barcelona on Wednesday night. The former Chelsea striker regularly frustrated fans with his careless positioning at Stamford Bridge and is seemingly continuing to live up to that reputation. Barca took the lead early on as Ousmane Dembele’s shot deflected […]
