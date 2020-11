You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL Week 5 overreactions: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's brutal injury stuns sports world



SportsPulse: The sports world watched in shock as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with a brutal ankle injury. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to that and all the biggest storylines.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:58 Published on October 12, 2020 Brandon McManus Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For First Time In His Career



Brandon McManus was fantastic for the Broncos in their win over the Jets in New York, and now the NFL has named him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:26 Published on October 7, 2020 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 5



The NFL was struck by the injury bug again this past weekend, as several key fantasy contributors went down with injuries in Week 4. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:29 Published on October 6, 2020