LAST LAPS: Kyle Busch has enough in the tank to continue his 16th consecutive season with a win Thursday, 29 October 2020

With just enough fuel left in the tank, Kyle Busch crosses the finish line and goes home with his 57th career Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway. It is also his 16th consecutive season with a win dating back to 2005. With just enough fuel left in the tank, Kyle Busch crosses the finish line and goes home with his 57th career Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway. It is also his 16th consecutive season with a win dating back to 2005. 👓 View full article

