Cameron Green included in 18-man Australia squad for ODIs and T20Is vs India Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Cameron Green has been in great form in the Australian domestic circuit and he has been rewarded with a spot in the 18-man squad for the ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals against India that will begin from November 27 in Sydney. Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team will tour Australia immediately after the end of the IPL. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Boom all-rounder Green in Australian squad, recall for Henriques Boom youngster Cameron Green has been named in Australia's one-day international and Twenty20 squad for the series against India.

The Age 2 hours ago





