CL: Manchester City record easy 3-0 victory over Marseille
Manchester City made it two wins from two in their latest bid for Champions League glory as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a straightforward 3-0 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The English side, who have never reached the semi-finals under Pep Guardiola, sit top of the early Group C table after their opening victory at Porto last week....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this