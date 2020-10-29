Global  
 

CL: Manchester City record easy 3-0 victory over Marseille

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020
Manchester City made it two wins from two in their latest bid for Champions League glory as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a straightforward 3-0 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The English side, who have never reached the semi-finals under Pep Guardiola, sit top of the early Group C table after their opening victory at Porto last week....
