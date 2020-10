Lalas Abubakar's own goal breaks tie, gives Minnesota United win over Colorado Rapids, 2-1 Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Minnesota United FC struck first in the 44th minute on a goal by Robin Lod. Andre Shinyashiki answered with the equalizer for the Colorado Rapids in the 69th minute. The game was tied through 88 minutes until Lalas Abubakar made a critical mistake deflecting the ball into his own net the 89th minute to give Minnesota United the win over Colorado Rapids, 2-1.