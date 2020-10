MLS: Philadelphia close in on Supporters´ Shield, Timbers clinch play-off place Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Philadelphia Union closed in on the MLS Supporters’ Shield, while the Portland Timbers clinched a play-off spot on Wednesday. A 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire saw Philadelphia push three points clear of Toronto in the Eastern Conference, and for the Supporters’ Shield, which they are bidding to win for the first time. Kacper Przybylko […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this