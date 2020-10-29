Global  
 

Chelsea dressing room reacts to Champions League win over Krasnodar

Football.london Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Chelsea dressing room reacts to Champions League win over KrasnodarChelsea stars have been celebrating their win over Krasnodar in the Champions League group stage, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all finding the net.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lampard praises Rudiger professionalism

Lampard praises Rudiger professionalism 00:31

 Frank Lampard praises the professionalism of Antonio Rudiger, who made his first start of the season for Chelsea in the Champions League win against Krasnodar.

