Chelsea dressing room reacts to Champions League win over Krasnodar Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Chelsea stars have been celebrating their win over Krasnodar in the Champions League group stage, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all finding the net. Chelsea stars have been celebrating their win over Krasnodar in the Champions League group stage, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all finding the net. 👓 View full article

