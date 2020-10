Ranking the 10 worst signings of Bartomeu’s Barca presidency – PF Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Regardless of the Messi saga, it's not hard to see why Barca fans wanted Bartomeu to p*ss off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Football News 24 Ranking the 10 worst signings of Bartomeu’s Barca presidency https://t.co/OPRav3Z8D0 37 minutes ago