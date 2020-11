Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Naoya Inoue defends his titles against Jason Moloney, and Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz meet in a rare fight for titles in different divisions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Another news Ringside Seat — Halloween spotlights a ‘Monster,’ a ‘Tank’ and a future heavyweight champ https://t.co/sQy17x9oyk 23 hours ago まさはる RT @ohashi_gym: Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ https://t.co/eN8sMAB3LA 1 day ago 大橋ボクシングジム Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ https://t.co/eN8sMAB3LA 1 day ago SUPER JUNIOR@NEWS24 Ringside Seat -- Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ - ESPN https://t.co/G15RTy4b3P 1 day ago Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/8ThvyaGj5l Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight… https://t.co/F7vW5tTTyM 2 days ago Danniera RT @StevESPNKim: Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ , my weekend preview #boxing htt… 2 days ago World_Newsday Ringside Seat: Halloween spotlights a 'Monster,' a 'Tank' and a future heavyweight champ https://t.co/aT0Dn99Kts https://t.co/qxdcIkv9JU 2 days ago