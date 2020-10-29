Shannon Sharpe: LeBron, Lakers would be at a huge disadvantage if the NBA season starts Dec. 22nd | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron, Lakers would be at a huge disadvantage if the NBA season starts Dec. 22nd | UNDISPUTEDThe start of the next NBA season remains up in the air but according to some reports, several stars don’t want it to tip off in December. The deadline to decide when the season starts is Friday but according to the report, LeBron James is one of several stars that are opposed to the expected start date of December 22nd. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks December is too early to start the NBA season and will be a disadvantage for LeBron and the Lakers.
