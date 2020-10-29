Colin Cowherd to Green Bay: 'Go get Will Fuller... you owe it to Aaron Rodgers' | THE HERD
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster. Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor draft decisions at the beginning of the season.
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster. Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor...
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the pressure on Miami Dolphins' rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Tom Brady and Antonio Brown combination in Tampa Bay. Nick feels the pressure on Tua..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:37Published