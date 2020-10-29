Global  
 

Colin Cowherd to Green Bay: 'Go get Will Fuller... you owe it to Aaron Rodgers' | THE HERD

FOX Sports Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd to Green Bay: 'Go get Will Fuller... you owe it to Aaron Rodgers' | THE HERDThe Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster. Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor draft decisions at the beginning of the season.
