Colin Cowherd to Green Bay: ‘Go get Will Fuller… you owe it to Aaron Rodgers’ | THE HERD
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster. Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor draft decisions at the beginning of the season.
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster. Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor draft decisions at the beginning of the season.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this