3 things to watch with Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester playing Europa League matches tonight

Shoot Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
3 things to watch with Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester playing Europa League matches tonight. Tonight marks the second round of Europa League Group games, following a successful string of results for English sides last time out. The Foxes ran out 3-0 winners in their opener, with Spurs overcoming LASK by the same scoreline and Arsenal […]
