3 things to watch with Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester playing Europa League matches tonight

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: October 23-26



Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromOctober 23-26. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 3 days ago Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this