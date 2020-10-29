Lille 2-2 Celtic: Lennon´s side throw away two-goal lead Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mohamed Elyounoussi's first-half double was not enough for Celtic as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Lille in Thursday's Europa League Group H clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Celtic attacker Elyounoussi went some way to easing the growing pressure on boss Neil Lennon with his brace in the space of four minutes against


