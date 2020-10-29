Lille 2-2 Celtic: Lennon´s side throw away two-goal lead

Global  
 

Mohamed Elyounoussi’s first-half double was not enough for Celtic as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Lille in Thursday’s Europa League Group H clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Celtic attacker Elyounoussi went some way to easing the growing pressure on boss Neil Lennon with his brace in the space of four minutes against […]
Lennon: We should have scored more [Video]

Lennon: We should have scored more

Neil Lennon was pleased with the way Celtic responded to going a goal behind in the 2-1 win over St Mirren but says his side should have scored more goals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:53Published

