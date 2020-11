You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali



The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this