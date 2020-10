You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teddy Bridgewater on how he feels seeing so many successful Black Quarterbacks | QB7



Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joins Michael Vick to discuss the success of black quarterbacks in the NFL. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44 Published 3 weeks ago Teddy Bridgewater on working with Matt Rhule a first-year head coach coming out of college | QB7



Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joins Michael Vick to discuss his new head coach Matt Rhule. Bridgewater explains what makes Matt Rhule so unique in his first-season as an NFL head.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Hit on Bridgewater draws ejection for DE Harris Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was ejected Thursday night for a nasty hit on Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was briefly sidelined before...

ESPN 6 minutes ago





Tweets about this