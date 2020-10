maybe: Maluma’s cousin No one: Sideline reporter to Matt Ryan: “how does it feel to finally be on the winning side of one of these close games?” 😂😭😂😭😂😂😭 37 minutes ago Matt Ress And Looking back to the Super Bowl sure Tom Brady won it he’s the goat winning is what he does but Matt Ryan my goo… https://t.co/jbzuOLXuKr 2 hours ago Mr. Teller™ RT @TheLavishLif3: I feel terrible for falcons fans cus so many times they have came close or looked like they were so good they were def o… 1 day ago DemonTime I feel terrible for falcons fans cus so many times they have came close or looked like they were so good they were… https://t.co/cx7mXKFo8u 1 day ago