News24.com | Former Test prop becomes the first Wallaby to come out as gay Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Former Test prop Dan Palmer has become the first Wallabies player to come out as gay, a decision spurred in part by homophobic comments by sacked star Israel Folau. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this