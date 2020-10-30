Global  
 

Watch video: Varun Chakravarthy first to dismiss MS Dhoni twice in IPL season, takes tips from CSK skipper

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy is having one of the best IPL seasons ever. The KKR spinner, who is a huge fan of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and would watch him blister away sixes from the stands in Chepauk earlier, went on to dismiss him during the KKR vs CSK *IPL 2020* clash on October 29.

By doing so,...
IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach 01:33

 Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out...

