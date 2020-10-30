Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Suryakumar Yadav play for New Zealand? Scott Styris jokingly tweets

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris jokingly suggested that Suryakumar Yadav can move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket. The national selectors' snub to Yadav while picking the Indian team for next month's Australia tour has been met with widespread criticism. And that has only grown louder...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The New Yorker - Published
News video: The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside

The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside 08:58

 By taking up issues like mental health and marijuana legalization, New Zealand’s youngest M.P., Chlöe Swarbrick, has shaken up the country’s politics.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Airline Will Choose Your Destination for a ‘Mystery’ Vacation [Video]

This Airline Will Choose Your Destination for a ‘Mystery’ Vacation

Air New Zealand hopes to jumpstart the island nation’s tourism industry by encouraging more domestic travel with this new vacation package.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:50Published
REUNION Movie (2020) - Julia Ormond, Emma Draper [Video]

REUNION Movie (2020) - Julia Ormond, Emma Draper

REUNION Movie (2020) trailer HD - New Zealand movie starring Julia Ormond and Emma Draper - Plot synopsis: When Ellie (Emma Draper) returns to her childhood home, heavily pregnant, she is reunited with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:34Published
Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win [Video]

Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

PranayAhlawat

Dr. Pranay Ahlawat @unluckykp @cricketaakash SuryaKumar Yadav has been doing this for many seasons that's why he is trending. Devdutt… https://t.co/VwN1SFXrbY 4 hours ago

rjs141999

Jayasuriya RT @behindwoods: Will #SuryakumarYadav Join International Cricket Team? Scott Styris Has An Offer!  https://t.co/1mckaiAD4c #IPL2020 #MIv… 14 hours ago

behindwoods

Behindwoods Will #SuryakumarYadav Join International Cricket Team? Scott Styris Has An Offer!  https://t.co/1mckaiAD4c… https://t.co/NCM3Afww9T 17 hours ago

GuzzlersInc

Rakesh Paniker RT @aditya_c19: “Of course, I'm waiting for the opportunity to play for my country. I feel I am pushing that door really hard. It will be g… 1 day ago

aditya_c19

Aditya Chaturvedi “Of course, I'm waiting for the opportunity to play for my country. I feel I am pushing that door really hard. It w… https://t.co/mVpY8tM86J 1 day ago

arjunpn

അർജ്ജുൻ നമ്പൂതിരി @Ottayann Sledging is part of game. When it’s international cricket, and if Suryakumar Yadav ever get a chance to p… https://t.co/jsGnqurc0q 1 day ago

Sureshkonduri9

Hit [email protected] Now suryakumar yadav and all Unselected indian players for Australia tour will play very well in an IPL innings… https://t.co/xchJ4U8KAW 1 day ago

SouhardyaDey5

Souhardya Dey @BCCI I would humbly request BCCI to include suryakumar yadav of mi to play for india in odi and test series it wil… https://t.co/T6L9OalB5a 1 day ago