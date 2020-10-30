Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Since Chris Gayle has arrived, KXIP look like a completely different outfit, feels Graeme Swann

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The Rajasthan Royals are coming off an impressive win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would love to continue that winning momentum as they head towards the climax of the round-robin stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have found new life with back-t0-back wins and a returning Chris Gayle in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB [Video]

Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
IPL 2020: Statistical highlights: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner rule the roost [Video]

IPL 2020: Statistical highlights: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner rule the roost

IPL 2020: Statistical highlights: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner rule the roost

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:52Published

Tweets about this

mid_day

Mid Day IPL 2020: Since #ChrisGayle has arrived, #KXIP look like a completely different outfit, feels #GraemeSwann… https://t.co/q9f5vAtIDN 5 hours ago

NoticePopa

Notice popa Kxip have won all match since chris gayle has arrived in playing 11 Meanwhile chris gayle: https://t.co/RFEyB6g8qS 3 days ago