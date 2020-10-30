IPL 2020: Since Chris Gayle has arrived, KXIP look like a completely different outfit, feels Graeme Swann Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Rajasthan Royals are coming off an impressive win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would love to continue that winning momentum as they head towards the climax of the round-robin stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have found new life with back-t0-back wins and a returning Chris Gayle in... 👓 View full article

