Watch Tony Bellew’s reaction as Oleksandr Usyk brings up KO at press conference to prove to David Haye that he has the power to stop Dereck Chisora
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Tony Bellew did not appear best pleased when Oleksandr Usyk brought up the result of their fight during the press conference ahead of his meeting with Dereck Chisora on Saturday night. The Ukrainian great conquered the cruiserweight division and has now moved up to heavyweight with Chisora set to be his first real test in […]
