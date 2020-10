What Is Day of the Dead? Here's What to Know About the Holiday



Learn about the history of Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated in early November. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago

Skeletons and skull sculptures grace the streets of Mexico City for Day of the Dead celebrations



The Day of the Dead celebration takes place once a year across Mexico as a way of welcoming those who are no longer with us.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago