Cowboys seventh-round rookie QB Ben DiNucci ready for 'opportunity of a lifetime' vs. Eagles Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rookie Ben DiNucci went from a third-string afterthought to the Cowboys' expected starting QB for a crucial divisional game against the Eagles.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this