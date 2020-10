You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less, wait less' following security tests



Tokyo Games organisers complete three days of security tests as they prepare to host the rescheduled Olympics next year. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:36 Published 1 week ago UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics



The UK has found Russian hackers sought to derail the already ill-fated 2020 Olympics. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Japan tests sports games capacity ahead of Olympics



Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this