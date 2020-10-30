Nobby Stiles: England 1966 World Cup winner and Manchester United legend dies Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78. The former Manchester United midfielder was a vital part of the Three Lions squad that won the country's first and so far only World Cup in 1966. A statement issued by the Stiles family read: "The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles […]


