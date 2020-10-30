Nobby Stiles: England 1966 World Cup winner and Manchester United legend dies
Friday, 30 October 2020 () England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78. The former Manchester United midfielder was a vital part of the Three Lions squad that won the country’s first and so far only World Cup in 1966. A statement issued by the Stiles family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles […]
