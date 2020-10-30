Michael Vick: 'Tua provides tremendous upside for the Miami Dolphins' | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the impact Tua Tagovailoa could have on the Miami Dolphins when he starts as quarterback this weekend. Vick feels 'Tua provides tremendous upside for the Miami Dolphins' and will start out nicely. He also follows Ryan Fitzpatrick which gives him a great guide to mirror.
Colin Cowherd spent a lot of time praising rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but ahead of his debut start in Week 8 with the Miami Dolphins, he's had an epiphany: Tua's not going to work in the NFL...
