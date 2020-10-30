Global  
 

Michael Vick: 'Tua provides tremendous upside for the Miami Dolphins' | UNDISPUTED

Friday, 30 October 2020
Michael Vick: 'Tua provides tremendous upside for the Miami Dolphins' | UNDISPUTEDMichael Vick joins the show to discuss the impact Tua Tagovailoa could have on the Miami Dolphins when he starts as quarterback this weekend. Vick feels 'Tua provides tremendous upside for the Miami Dolphins' and will start out nicely. He also follows Ryan Fitzpatrick which gives him a great guide to mirror.
