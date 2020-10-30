Rays decline '21 options on Morton, Zunino
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who went 3-1 for the Rays in the postseason, and catcher Mike Zunino, who swatted four home runs in the playoffs, will become free agents after Tampa Bay declined its options for the 2021 season.
Starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who went 3-1 for the Rays in the postseason, and catcher Mike Zunino, who swatted four home runs in the playoffs, will become free agents after Tampa Bay declined its options for the 2021 season.
|
|
You Might Like