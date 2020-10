Pehal News Detroit Tigers hire A.J. Hinch as new manager https://t.co/LM7zTuO3lj 8 seconds ago NBC Sports Chicago RT @NBCSWhiteSox: The White Sox hired Tony La Russa, and A.J. Hinch remained on the market, prompting someone with the Detroit Tigers to sa… 20 seconds ago FOX 17 Breaking news: https://t.co/4I1KTLVoVs 36 seconds ago WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: AJ Hinch is officially the new manager of the Tigers. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and Al Avila for giving me a chance… 2 minutes ago White Sox Talk The White Sox hired Tony La Russa, and A.J. Hinch remained on the market, prompting someone with the Detroit Tigers… https://t.co/jKBLyx2drU 2 minutes ago Vinnie Duber The Sox hired Tony La Russa, and A.J. Hinch remained on the market, prompting someone with the Detroit Tigers to sa… https://t.co/Ris2m6pInP 3 minutes ago FOX 2 Detroit Tigers hire former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch to lead the team. MORE: https://t.co/26O4pP6Vry 4 minutes ago Craig Johnson RT @freep: BREAKING: Detroit Tigers hire A.J. Hinch as new manager, the Free Press confirms https://t.co/Oowbjm1cWO 4 minutes ago