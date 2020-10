You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump and Biden hold dueling rallies in Tampa



Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held rallies in Tampa on Thursday. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:37 Published 12 hours ago Trump trails Biden in national poll from UMass Amherst



A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:00 Published 18 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Aide Kayleigh McEnany Talks To CBS4's Ty Russell



White House Press Secretary and Trump campaign aide Kayleigh McEnany talks to CBS4's Ty Russell Thursday morning while the President was in Doral and ahead of a rally in Tampa Thursday afternoon. .. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 07:02 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this