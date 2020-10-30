Global  
 

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

SoccerNews.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
England World Cup winner and former Manchester United player Nobby Stiles has died at the age of 78. Stiles’ family confirmed that the one-time midfielder passed away peacefully on Friday after a long illness. Manchester-born Stiles earned 28 caps for England and was a big part of the squad that won the World Cup in […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78 00:50

 Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

